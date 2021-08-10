Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 962.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,579 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $4,662,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NIO by 3,249.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 126,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in NIO by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.