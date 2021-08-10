Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

