Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

EVC opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $194,535.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

