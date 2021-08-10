TheStreet Upgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to “B-“

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NDLS. Sidoti assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.37 million, a PE ratio of -28.30, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

