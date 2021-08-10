Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.30.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 214,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.