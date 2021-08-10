TheStreet Upgrades Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $400.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.58. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.22%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at $30,437,875.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,510 shares of company stock valued at $123,391. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

