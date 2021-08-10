Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.47 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

