Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 89.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $955.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.