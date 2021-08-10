PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
