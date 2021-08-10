Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Declares Dividend of $3.20

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 3.20 per share on Monday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

