PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PCK opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

