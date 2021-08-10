PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of NYSE:PCK opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
