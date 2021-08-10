Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEV opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes.The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

