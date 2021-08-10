Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEV opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
