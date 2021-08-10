Analysts Expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report $120.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.09 million. FireEye posted sales of $238.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $694.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.88 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $784.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.77 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.10. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.47.

In related news, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after buying an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,584,660 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $72,482,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 127.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at $34,095,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

