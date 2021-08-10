Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives GBX 8,965.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,965.71 ($117.14).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

FERG stock opened at £101.45 ($132.55) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £22.55 billion and a PE ratio of 33.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £100.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 7,050 ($92.11) and a 1 year high of £105.49 ($137.82).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

