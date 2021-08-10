Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Equinix by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Equinix by 21.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,017,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $814.99 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $812.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 213.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,225,834. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $877.32.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.