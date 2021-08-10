Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 40.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after acquiring an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,860,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,036,000 after acquiring an additional 376,605 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $319.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.52. The company has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $322.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

