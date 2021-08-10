bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.