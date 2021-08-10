Loop Capital Raises SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $50.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price upped by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -247.49 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,999.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $321,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 506,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 79,053 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 48.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

