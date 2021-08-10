Neutrino USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $435.53 million and $12.81 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00163498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00148839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,808.20 or 1.00049661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.00801581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 436,267,564 coins and its circulating supply is 436,266,985 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

