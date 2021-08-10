Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $340.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.