NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $207.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $207.55.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

