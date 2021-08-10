Gladstone Land (LAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Land to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $700.16 million, a PE ratio of -74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

