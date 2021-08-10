Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Preferred Apartment Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.000 EPS.

NYSE:APTS opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTS. Colliers Securities began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

