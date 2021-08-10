DouYu International (DOYU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect DouYu International to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DouYu International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DOYU opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.75. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

