CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

NYSE CAPL opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.24. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

