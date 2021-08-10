Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

