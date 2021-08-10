Tsfg LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $2,960,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 72,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

BEPC stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

