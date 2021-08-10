Tsfg LLC Purchases Shares of 607 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $135.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of -764.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.44.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 642,171 shares of company stock valued at $77,425,324. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

