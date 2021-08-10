Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 187.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.02. The company has a market cap of $92.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.09.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.