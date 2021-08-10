DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.800-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

