Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,048.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 85,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,766.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,029 shares of company stock worth $23,208,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

