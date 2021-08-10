Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after buying an additional 607,050 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,099,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,702,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $5,785,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,134,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,029 shares of company stock valued at $23,208,854. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

