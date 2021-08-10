Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $363,000 Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after buying an additional 100,698 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,604,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 273,202 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $10,925,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBK stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.