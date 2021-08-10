Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of Bunge worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

