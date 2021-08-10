The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 151.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

SHW stock opened at $297.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $216.42 and a one year high of $298.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.