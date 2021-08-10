Usca Ria LLC Invests $417,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,644,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,487,000 after buying an additional 1,553,688 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

