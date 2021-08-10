Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $14.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SIC opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $364.94 million, a PE ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 2.53.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 3.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 13.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

