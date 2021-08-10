Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.91 million, a PE ratio of -171.71 and a beta of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.01. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. Analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $9,070,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after buying an additional 667,605 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $3,337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $3,214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $2,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

