Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of -123.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.79.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

