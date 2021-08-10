Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLX stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHLX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

