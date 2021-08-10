Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter worth $2,105,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at $439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 25.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 753,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 155,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

