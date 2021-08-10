Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,600 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,599 ($33.96) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,476.59.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

