Akamai Technologies (AKAM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Akamai Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

8/4/2021 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2021 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

