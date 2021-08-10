Analysts Set The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Target Price at $97.70

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.70.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

BX opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $7,457,869.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,631,127.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $6,141,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,597,159.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,482,686 shares of company stock valued at $219,538,440. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

