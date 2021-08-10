Color Platform (CLR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Color Platform has a market cap of $219,594.22 and $24.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,722.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.57 or 0.01300384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.00347043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00126786 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003126 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

