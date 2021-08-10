Showcase (SHO) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Top Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $527,253.74 and approximately $888,964.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00164095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00148255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,796.80 or 1.00162910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.59 or 0.00797407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,616,847 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.