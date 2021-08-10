Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Position in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

NYSEARCA QQH opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $51.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82.

