Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

OLLI opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,756. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

