Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1,079.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,110 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

