Triumph Capital Management Invests $240,000 in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $398,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

